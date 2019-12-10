What'cha Readin'? The 2019 Winter Book Show

Live call-in discussion: As the second decade of the 21st century draws to a close, we're here to talk about the best books you've read this year. In Vermont Edition's winter book show, we'll be talking about your literary picks for the year, whether that's novels, history, memoir, or poetry.

Joining us for the discussion on local authors, books for kids, and guilty pleasures are voracious readers from local libraries and a bookstore:

Sandy Scott, co-owner and childrens book buyer at The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick

Emer Pond Feeney, Assistant Director at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington

Jeanne Walsh, reference librarian at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro

Tell us about your tomes of the times (in 2019) in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.