Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What'cha Readin'? The 2019 Winter Book Show

By 3 minutes ago
  • Stack of books topped with jar of pencils.
    Whether it's a novel, a memoir, a children's book or your own diary from long ago, we want to hear about the page-turners you've read in 2019.
    Debby Hudson / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: As the second decade of the 21st century draws to a close, we're here to talk about the best books you've read this year. In Vermont Edition's winter book show, we'll be talking about your literary picks for the year, whether that's novels, history, memoir, or poetry.

Joining us for the discussion on local authors, books for kids, and guilty pleasures are voracious readers from local libraries and a bookstore:

Tell us about your tomes of the times (in 2019) in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Books

Related Content

NPR's Favorite Books Of 2019: The Book Concierge Is Back With 350+ Great Reads

By editor Dec 3, 2019

NPR's Book Concierge returns with 350+ new books handpicked by NPR staff and trusted critics. This year, for the first time, users can explore seven years of Concierge recommendations all in one place – that's more than 2,000 great reads.

Open the app now!

The 2019 Summer Book Show

By & May 31, 2019
Is summer a time to tear into a new novel, dive into a classic memoir or listen along to a new audiobook? "Vermont Edition" wants your summer books recommendations.
Jessica Ruscello / Unsplash

It's June, and so it's time to ask the age-old question: what are you reading this summer? In Vermont Edition's annual summer book show, we're talking with librarians and book buyers around the state about new novels, memorable memoirs, first-rate nonfiction and books for kids and young adults to dive into this summer. 

You May Have To Wait To Borrow A New E-Book From The Library

By Nov 1, 2019

Libraries across the U.S. are furious with one of the country's big five publishing houses. As of Friday, Macmillan Publishers Ltd. is drastically restricting the sales of its e-books to libraries.

For the first eight weeks after an e-book goes on the market, a library system can buy only one copy. So if you are used to getting your books from a library and you are an e-book fan who has been eagerly awaiting Hillary Mantel's next book, The Mirror and the Light, for example, you may have a long wait when it comes out in March 2020.

2019 Vermont Book Award Finalists Announced

By Jul 15, 2019
A pile of ten books stacked on top of each other.
Mitch Wertlieb / VPR

Ten books have been selected as finalists for the 2019 Vermont Book Award, including two different works by the same writer. 