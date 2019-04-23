What's ARC? A New Insurance Product Could Be A Moneymaker For Vermont

Vermont's Department of Financial Regulation is home to a captive insurance division that stealthily regulates over 600 companies registered in the state and brings in around $25 million a year. Now the division is offering another insurance product it hopes could bring additional business to the state: it's called ARC, short for an affiliate reinsurance company.

Commissioner Mike Pieciak with the Deptartment of Financial Regulation joins Vermont Edition to explain what ARC is, how it takes advantage of changes in the U.S. tax code and how Vermont is already offering ARC regulation to companies registered in Vermont.

