Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What's ARC? A New Insurance Product Could Be A Moneymaker For Vermont

By , & 4 minutes ago
  • An affiliate reinsurance company, or ARC, is an insurance product the Dept. of Financial Regulation thinks could bring new business to Vermont, similar to captive insurance.
    An affiliate reinsurance company, or ARC, is an insurance product the Dept. of Financial Regulation thinks could bring new business to Vermont, similar to captive insurance.
    erhui1979 / istock

Vermont's Department of Financial Regulation is home to a captive insurance division that stealthily regulates over 600 companies registered in the state and brings in around $25 million a year. Now the division is offering another insurance product it hopes could bring additional business to the state: it's called ARC, short for an affiliate reinsurance company.

Commissioner Mike Pieciak with the Deptartment of Financial Regulation joins Vermont Edition to explain what ARC is, how it takes advantage of changes in the U.S. tax code and how Vermont is already offering ARC regulation to companies registered in Vermont. 

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Technology

Related Content

What The Heck Is Blockchain? Why Vermont Lawmakers Are Betting On New Tech As A Future Moneymaker

By & Apr 10, 2018
What's blockchain? The unqiue computer network is a new piece of financial technology that Vermont lawmakers believe offers big opportunities for the state.
MF3d / iStock

Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency. These and other buzzwords make headlines in the world of finance, but underlying it all is a new piece of financial technology called blockchain. And state lawmakers are betting this new technology could be Vermont's next moneymaker, much like the state's captive insurance market.

Vermont Expands Niche Insurance Regulation

By Feb 20, 2014
VPR/Bob Kinzel

Vermont leads the nation in registering and regulating captive insurance companies. The firms are registered in Vermont, but they are based elsewhere.

Officials say they produce jobs because of the in-state financial services they require. They also generate tax revenue.

A bill signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Peter Shumlin is designed to attract a new kind of niche business known as legacy insurance companies. They will operate in a similar way and, the state hopes, produce similar results.

Developer of Proposed Rutland Hotel Hopes Unusual Employment Model Helps Secure Funding

By Mar 20, 2019
Nina Keck / VPR

It’s been almost 50 years since there has been a hotel in downtown Rutland. Because of the recent federal government shutdown, it's taking longer than expected to find out if the city will get a new one.