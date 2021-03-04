What's In The COVID-19 Stimulus Package Now Before The Senate? A Check-In With Sen. Patrick Leahy

Live call-in discussion: This could be a critical week for a huge COVID-19 stimulus package in Congress. The $1.9 trillion measure has already passed the House and is expected to be approved by the Senate within the next few days. This hour, we talk with U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy about the key provisions of the package and what it means for individuals, towns and the state of Vermont.



Our guest is:

Patrick Leahy, Vermont U.S. Senator

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

