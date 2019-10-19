What's That White Stuff on Top of Camel's Hump?

At the end of a week featuring Aeolas, Neptune, and the Snow Sprites in the VPR listening area, we play music to echo the crunch of falling leaves and the wintry weather to come.

This program will air on Sunday October 20th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Emma's Revolution will perform at Burlington's UU Church on Saturday October 26th at 7:30 p.m.

Cabot Arts presents The Moon Shells on Saturday, October 26th at 7:30pm at the Schoolhouse in Lower Cabot.

Gerry O'Beirne from Co. Kerry, Ireland will be performing at a house concert in S.Burlington on Thursday October 24th. This concert is already sold out.

Pink Martini will play on the Flynn MainStage in Burlington on Wednesday October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. Pink Martini will also be performing at Fuller Hall in St. Johnsbury on Monday October 21st at 7 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday October 26th with music by Cuckoo's Nest and with Luke Donforth calling.