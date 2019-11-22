Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

When And How To Talk To Kids About Firearms

By & 44 seconds ago
  • A gun with a safety lock on it.
    More than half of Vermont households have firearms. The majority say they use them for hunting. When and how should we talk to young people about firearms?
    Taylor Dobbs, Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: More than half of all Vermont households have firearms. The majority say they use them for hunting. Gun owner or not, firearm safety is a big conversation in many families with kids.

We're in the midst of deer rifle season, and on the next Vermont Edition, we're going to talk about gun safety and how families decide when, and how, to introduce young people to firearms. 

We'll be joined by several guests from Vermont Fish & Wildlife:

  • Col. Jason Batchelder, chief warden
  • Alison Thomas, education manager
  • Robert Raskevitz, chief hunter educator

Post your comments and questions below.

Broadcast on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Guns
Hunting
Department of Fish and Wildlife

Related Content

Gunshots Project Data: Gun Deaths In Vermont, 2011-2016

By VPR Staff Aug 7, 2017

VPR compiled a database of all of the gun deaths in the state of Vermont between the beginning of 2011 and the end of 2016. The database has information about every person who died by gunshot during that period: including age, veteran status, marital status, education level and other details that can help Vermonters better understand which parts of their community are most affected by gun deaths.

Gunshots Project Update: Takeaways From 2017 Gun Deaths Data

By VPR News Staff May 22, 2018
Taylor Dobbs, Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Last year, Vermont Public Radio published an investigation into gun deaths in Vermont. Reporters and volunteers compiled a database of gun deaths in Vermont from 2011 through 2016, based on paper death certificates provided by the Vermont Department of Health.

This year, VPR worked with staff at the St. Albans Messenger to collect, enter and verify data from 2017. 

Gunshots Project Update: Takeaways From 2018 Gun Death Data

By Jun 4, 2019
A pistol on a whit background.
Taylor Dobbs, Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

More people died from gunshots in Vermont in 2018 than any year since at least 2011, according to the most recent update to the Vermont Public Radio gunshot database.

Vermont Lawmakers To Consider Proposed Overhaul Of Deer Hunting Rules

By Aug 6, 2019
deer stands in a field of grass
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

A key legislative panel is set to weigh in on the biggest changes to Vermont's deer hunting rules in decades.