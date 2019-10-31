When the Skies of November Turn Gloomy

Cover versions galore, new album releases by Vermont musicians, and the witch of November!

This program will air on Sunday November 3rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Bluegrass Pioneers (Dan and Willie Lindner with Danny Coane) will perform at Burnham Hall, 52 River Rd. in Lincoln on Saturday, November 9th at 7:30 p.m.

The Music Box in Craftsbury present Northeast Kingdon songwriter Kyle Woolard on

Saturday November 9th at 7 p.m.

ArtsRiot in Burlington presents the Illinois Americana band The Way Down Wanderers on Thursday November 7th.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday November 9th. Mary Wesley will be calling, with live music provided by the Dead Sea Squirrels.

Beg, Steal, or Borrow will be playing this week on Saturday November 9th at 7:30pm at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.