When Vermont Towns Should Expect Ballots In The Mail

Live Wednesday discussion: The general election is just over a month away, and some Vermonters are starting to get their ballots in the mail, while others haven't received anything. We'll check in with the Secretary of State's office about who will recieve ballots when, and how this process is working.

Our guest is:

Chris Winters, Deputy Secretary of State for Vermont

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

