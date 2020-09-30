Related Program: 
When Vermont Towns Should Expect Ballots In The Mail

By & 15 minutes ago
  • An envelope with the word vote along the edge and a stamp reading official election mail
    The Secretary of State's website allows you to check when your general election ballot will get to your residence.
    Vermont Secretary of State, Courtesy

Live Wednesday discussion: The general election is just over a month away, and some Vermonters are starting to get their ballots in the mail, while others haven't received anything. We'll check in with the Secretary of State's office about who will recieve ballots when, and how this process is working. 

Our guest is:

  • Chris Winters, Deputy Secretary of State for Vermont

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

