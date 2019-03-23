When The Wind Begins To Sing

We welcome spring with songs about maple sugar and mud season, and with more interesting new releases from Vermont and all around the world !

This program will air on Sunday March 24th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Chandler in Randolph presents Loudon Wainwright III, Suzzy Roche, and Lucy Wainwright Roche in a program entitled All in a Family on Friday March 29th at 7:30 p.m.

The Nordic folk trio Dreamer's Circus will be at the UVM recital hall in Burlington on Friday March 29th

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents the Tanahill Weavers on Saturday March 30th.

There will be an afternoon harp workshop and concert with Scottish harper William Jackson on Sunday March 31st at 2 p.m. The workshop and concert will take place at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham, NY

The British duo the Black Feathers will be performing in Middlebury at the Town Hall Theater on Thursday March 28th at 7:30.

Steph Pappas will perform at the Lamp Club Light Shop in Burlington on Friday March 29th from 7-8 p.m.

Malian songstress Fatoumata Diawara will be performing at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on Sunday March 31st at 3 p.m.

Join Revels North Artistic Director Nils Fredland and a multi-generational chorus of singers from all over the Upper Valley to celebrate the arrival of spring, featuring original compositions and arrangements of composers from Burlington to Brattleboro, ranging from the 19th century to now. The performances will be at the First Congregational Church in Lebanon, NH on

Friday March 29th from 7 - 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 31st at Damon Hall in Hartland, VT from 3- 4:30 p.m.

Bread and Butter Farm in Shelburne will host a concert with Caroline Cotter and The Oshima Brothers on Thursday March 28th at 7 p.m.

There will be a program of original tunes, songs, and crankies celebrating the release of the album “Dark Night, Bright Stars" by pianist, accordionist, and composer Julie Vallimont with special guest musicians Anna Patton, McKinley James, and alternating violinists Lissa Schneckenburger and Rachel Panitch in a Brattleboro house concert on Thursday March 28th at 7:30 p.m. (with information available on the website julievallimont.com) and a Friday March 29th concert at the Richmond Free Library beginning at 8 p.m.

