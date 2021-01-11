Where The Line Gets Drawn Between Politics And Personal Relationships

Live noon disucssion: The events in Washington D.C. last Wednesday shook many Americans, and some are now having tough conversations with family members and friends whose political beliefs don't line up with their own. This hour, we talk about the line between politics and personal relationships.

Our guests are:

Kate Greenen, marriage and family therapist based in Brattleboro

marriage and family therapist based in Brattleboro Life LeGeros, educator from Duxbury who has recently been battling over politics with a close friend

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

