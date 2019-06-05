Related Program: 
Where to Turn When Efforts To Treat Depression Fail

By & 1 hour ago
  • Major depressive disorder is a complex illness and different people respond to treatments in varying ways. We're talking about approaches to addressing treatment-resistant depression.
    teddybearpicnic / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Major depression can have devastating effects on a sufferer's life – and can be deadly. There are many treatments – different kinds of drugs, therapies, and other interventions – but what happens when someone can't find one that works? We're talking about treatment-resistant depression and how it's dealt with by patients and care providers. 

We're joined by David Blistein, author of David's Inferno: My Journey through the Dark Wood of Depression, a memoir of his own experiences with depression. He's also written for the Huffington Post about treatment-resistant depression and is the writer for an upcoming documentary on mental health that will be broadcast on PBS.

Also joining us is Dr. Adam Greenlee, a dual-certified psychiatrist and family practice physician at the Community Health Services of Burlington.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

David's Inferno: A Memoir Of Depression

By Mar 18, 2013

For two years, Vermont writer David Blistein found himself plunged into the dark woods of a major depression. After emerging, he reflected on the experience and he's turned those thoughts into a memoir. Blistein uses his own story to offer insight into depression's effects on relationships, creativity, and spirituality. Monday on Vermont Edition, Blistein discusses his book, David's Inferno: My Journey Through The Dark Woods of Depression.

Can Ketamine Keep Depression At Bay?

By editor Jun 7, 2013

When it comes to profound depression, many people just can't get relief from current treatments.

Now there's more evidence that the anesthetic ketamine, sometimes abused as a club drug, has potential as a fast-acting treatment for the condition.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic gave 10 patients ketamine twice a week as an infusion that lasted 100 minutes. All the people had depression that had resisted other treatments. The patients got ketamine until their symptoms abated or they'd had four infusions of the drug.

A New Way To Diagnose Depression And Anxiety In Young Children

By & May 31, 2019
Researchers in Vermont are working on a new way to diagnose anxiety and depression in young children.
DrAfter123 / iStock

As children grow up, they reach a point where they can start to articulate their feelings in some detail. But before the age of eight, that's extremely difficult for them to do. So how can doctors and medical professionals detect anxiety and depression in young children? Two local researchers have been working on ways to screen and understand these mental health conditions in children.