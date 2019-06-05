Where to Turn When Efforts To Treat Depression Fail

Live call-in discussion: Major depression can have devastating effects on a sufferer's life – and can be deadly. There are many treatments – different kinds of drugs, therapies, and other interventions – but what happens when someone can't find one that works? We're talking about treatment-resistant depression and how it's dealt with by patients and care providers.

We're joined by David Blistein, author of David's Inferno: My Journey through the Dark Wood of Depression, a memoir of his own experiences with depression. He's also written for the Huffington Post about treatment-resistant depression and is the writer for an upcoming documentary on mental health that will be broadcast on PBS.

Also joining us is Dr. Adam Greenlee, a dual-certified psychiatrist and family practice physician at the Community Health Services of Burlington.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.