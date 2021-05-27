Where We Work: For Some, Is Work-From-Home Here To Stay?

Live call-in discussion: The COVID-19 pandemic drove many to work part- or full-time from home. But will these workers ever return to the office? This hour, we explore the future of telecommuting and answer your questions.

Our guests are:

Beth Fastiggi , Human Resources Commissioner for the state of Vermont

, Human Resources Commissioner for the state of Vermont Richard Watts, director of the Center for Research on Vermont

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.