Where's Dairy Headed? Farmers In Our Region Weigh In

  • As representatives of the region's dairy industry get ready to meet at a summit,
    As representatives of the region's dairy industry get ready to meet at a summit, "Vermont Edition" assembles a roundtable of dairy farmers to discuss the state of the business.
Live call-in discussion: There's a lot of talk about the struggles dairy farmers are facing, the continuing loss of Vermont farms and ways to improve or restructure the dairy industry. We're hearing from dairy farmers themselves about the challenges, the future and the changes they'd make to the system. And why they continue to do this difficult work.

Our panel of dairy farmers include:

  • Abbie Corse of the Corse Farm Dairy in Whitingham
  • Paul Doton of the Doton Farm in Barnard
  • Gerard Vermeulen, a dairy farmer from Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Quebec

We'll also learn about the Northern Tier Dairy Summit from Laura Ginsberg, agricultural development section chief for Vermont's Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 29, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Dairy Farmers Hear Some Hopeful News On Milk Prices At Vermont Conference

By Feb 26, 2019
John Wilson stands at a podium at the Doubletree Hotel with a sign behind him that says Vermont Dairy Producers Conference.
Dairy producers gathered in South Burlington Tuesday heard some hopeful news: After four years of tough times, milk prices are expected to improve later this year.

Happy Birthday To Moo: Two Dairy Co-ops Celebrate Their Centennials

By , & Feb 14, 2019
Former Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets Roger Albee chronicles the national and local history around the founding of two dairy co-ops back in 1919. The co-ops are now celebrating their 100th anniversary.
Statistics surrounding Vermont's dairy industry over the last decade have been bleak: falling milk prices have shuttered many small dairy farms, which have dwindled from 27,000 farms a century ago to about 700 dairies today.

But there is some celebrating going on in 2019, as both the Cabot Creamery Cooperative and the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery mark their 100th anniversaries. Which made us wonder, what was going on in Vermont dairy back in 1919?

As Dairy Farms Head Into 5th Year Of Low Milk Prices, Support Builds For Supply Management

By Jan 31, 2019
Farmers stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at their annual banquet at the 2019 Vermont Farm Show.
After four years of low milk prices — which has led to the loss of dozens of Vermont dairy farms — experts say to expect little improvement in 2019. As the downward spiral continues, policymakers are increasingly looking for ways to control the milk supply to stop the price freefall.