Where's Dairy Headed? Farmers In Our Region Weigh In

Live call-in discussion: There's a lot of talk about the struggles dairy farmers are facing, the continuing loss of Vermont farms and ways to improve or restructure the dairy industry. We're hearing from dairy farmers themselves about the challenges, the future and the changes they'd make to the system. And why they continue to do this difficult work.

Our panel of dairy farmers include:

Abbie Corse of the Corse Farm Dairy in Whitingham

Paul Doton of the Doton Farm in Barnard

Gerard Vermeulen, a dairy farmer from Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Quebec

We'll also learn about the Northern Tier Dairy Summit from Laura Ginsberg, agricultural development section chief for Vermont's Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.

Post your comments or questions on the dairy industry below.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 29, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.