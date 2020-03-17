Related Program: 
White House Expected To Provide Updates On Coronavirus Response

By 11 minutes ago
  • President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House on Monday.
    Evan Vucci / AP
Originally published on March 17, 2020 9:48 am

Updated at 9:48 a.m. ET

The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled Tuesday to give a briefing at 11:30 a.m. ET in which officials are expected to provide an update on new testing sites and other issues related to the response to the outbreak. The briefing was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The impact of the outbreak has ground the U.S. economy to a near standstill. In a bid to boost growth, the White House is asking Congress for $850 billion in tax cuts, according to a person familiar with the plan.

Watch live here:

The briefing comes a day after the White House recommended new guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus over the next 15 days, urging older Americans to stay home and asking all residents to avoid crowds of more 10 people and stop discretionary travel and eating out.

President Trump, who said the spread of the novel coronavirus may not be contained until July or August, said, "whatever it takes, we're doing it."

Meanwhile, dozens of state and local officials are issuing sweeping orders closing school for millions of children, shutting down bars and restaurants and so-called social distancing measures, like mandating that residents stay indoors and work from home.

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 181,000 around the world. In the U.S., there have so far been more than 4,600 confirmed cases.

With federal officials this week ramping up testing nationwide, public health experts say the prevalence of the virus in the U.S. is expected to get worse before it gets better, since testing in the country has until now been sparse.

In Congress, the House sent late Monday a bill to address paid sick leave and testing to the Senate, which is expected to vote on the measure this week. Earlier this month, Congress passed a roughly $8 billion package to address the response effort.

Additionally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed $750 billion to raise funding for unemployment insurance, coronavirus treatment and emergency childcare assistance. This spending measure is separate from the tax cuts the White House is seeking from Congress.

Stocks have been battered during the crisis despite by efforts by central bankers to assuage investors. On Tuesday, the Dow was up, a day after the index slid to one of its worst sessions ever, falling nearly 3,000 points. This despite the Federal Reserve taking emergency action late Sunday in cutting interest rates to nearly zero, a move not taken since the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump has spent weeks downplaying the virus and dismissing the suggestion that the U.S. economy is heading toward a dramatic slowdown, but on Monday, he conceded a recession could be on the horizon.

"Well, it may be," Trump said.

Yet the president also suggested the American economy would quickly rebound after the worst of the coronavirus has passed.

"I think there's a tremendous pent-up demand both in terms of the stock market and in terms of the economy," Trump said. "And once this goes away, once it goes through and we're done with it, I think you're going to see a tremendous surge."

Related Content

Poll: As Coronavirus Spreads, Fewer Americans See Pandemic As A Real Threat

By & 2 hours ago

In the face of the coronavirus worsening across the U.S. and reordering the daily life of millions of Americans, fewer people view the pandemic as a real threat, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

Just about 56% of Americans consider the coronavirus a "real threat," representing a drop of 10 percentage points from last month. At the same time, a growing number of Americans think the coronavirus is being "blown out of proportion."

Congress Weighs New, Massive Wave Of Emergency Funding To Address Coronavirus

By , & 2 hours ago

Even as Congress has yet to sign off on a second, major package to address the coronavirus crisis, lawmakers are starting talks on a new, massive emergency funding plan to address some of the country's increasingly dire economic concerns.

Trump: Coronavirus Guidance Includes Avoiding Gatherings Of More Than 10 People

By & 18 hours ago

Updated at 4:14 p.m. ET

President Trump announced new coronavirus guidelines for at least the next 15 days, including that Americans should avoid groups of more than 10 people.

In a briefing at the White House on Monday, he also urged people to avoid discretionary travel and going out to bars, restaurants and food courts. He recommended that schools close.

The stricter guidelines marked a shift for the president, who has repeatedly stated that the virus is under control.

"Whatever it takes, we're doing," Trump said.