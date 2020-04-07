Related Program: 
VPR News

White House Task Force To Hold Briefing After Day Of Staffing Turmoil

By & 3 minutes ago
  • Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, listens as President Trump speaks about the coronavirus on April 6, 2020.
    Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, listens as President Trump speaks about the coronavirus on April 6, 2020.
    Alex Brandon / AP
Originally published on April 7, 2020 5:10 pm

With more than 383,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United more than, and over 12,000 deaths, President Trump is continuing to ask Americans to maintain social distancing through the end of the month to help control the spread of the pandemic.

The White House scheduled its daily briefing at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The briefing comes after a day of staffing shakeups on the White House communications team, including a move back to the East Wing for Stephanie Grisham, who had been press secretary and communications director.

Trump has also demoted Glenn Fine, the head of the panel of federal watchdogs overseeing the administration's management of the $2 trillion economic relief package. Fine will return to his position as the principal deputy inspector general at the Department of Defense.

Trump replaced Fine with Sean W. O'Donnell, the inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D.-N.Y., who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, called Trump's move a "blatant attempt to degrade the independence of Inspectors General who serve as checks against waste, fraud, and abuse."

And acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned after deriding, and then firing, a ship commander who complained that thousands of crew members remained on board after cases of coronavirus were confirmed onboard.

Watch Tuesday's briefing live.

Maintaining mitigation

During Monday's coronavirus task force briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx said Americans can help bring down earlier projections that suggested the crisis could bring a death toll between 100,000 and 200,000.

"If we work as hard as we can over the next several weeks, we will see potential to go under the numbers that were predicted by the models," Birx said.

Birx explained for efforts to be successful, the public needs to comply with social distancing measures, including staying at home, avoiding large groups and being diligent with hand washing.

"We're doing this strictly by behavior change. It's very hard to change the trajectory of viruses on just behavior change. We have had difficulty in our past doing that," Birx said.

On a return to normal

Dr. Fauci cautioned Americans that a true return to normalcy is a ways away.

"If 'back to normal' means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don't think that's going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population," Fauci said.

A vaccine for the novel coronvirus is likely more than a year away.

But Fauci stressed that doesn't mean the strict social distancing measures will be in place until then.

"When we say getting back to normal, we mean something very different from what we're going through right now, because right now we are in a very intense mitigation," he said. "When we get back to normal, we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society."

Dr. Fauci also noted in Monday's briefing that New York Gov. Cuomo had reported a leveling off in the number of hospitalizations and intubations.

"That doesn't mean we don't have a lot of work to do," Fauci said. "That tells me ... we got there through mitigation. We cut off the stream of people who ultimately required hospitalization, required intubation, required all of the kinds of extreme methods."

Loading...

He also pointed to Washington and California as states that are also showing the positive results of strict mitigation measures.

Fauci echoed a call he's made many times about social distancing: "Keep it up. Because this is going to get us out of it. This is our best and only great public health tool."

Trump speaks to Biden

Trump also said in Monday's briefing that he had spoken to former Vice President (and current front-runner for the Democratic nomination) Joe Biden.

"We had a really wonderful, warm conversation. It was a very nice conversation," Trump said.

Trump said the conversation focused on the coronavirus and lasted 15 minutes.

While Biden's campaign said he had given suggestions on responding to the health crisis, Trump didn't go into specifics.

"We agreed that we weren't going to talk about what we said, but we had a very, very good talk," Trump said.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Government & Politics
Health

Related Content

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Delivers State Of The City, Declares 'State Of Emergency'

By & Emily Aiken 8 hours ago
In his annual State of the City address, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said "the state of the City is a state of emergency".
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger delivered his annual State of the City address Monday and said "the state of the City is a state of emergency". We check in with the mayor and learn more about his plans for leading Burlington through the COVID-19 crisis.

In Central Vermont, Nonprofits Unite To Address 'Emergency Of The Day'

By 2 hours ago
A person reaches up to grab a crate full of food.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As the economic fallout of COVID-19 tests the strength of social safety nets, a coalition of nonprofits in central Vermont has found a new way to keep pace with demand for services.

'They're All Really Afraid': Coronavirus Spreads In Federal Prisons

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 9:58 a.m. ET

Federal prisons are wrestling with the rapid spread of the coronavirus at more than two dozen facilities across the country in an outbreak that has already claimed the lives of at least seven inmates and infected almost 200 more, as well as 63 staff.

One of the hardest-hit so far is the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale, La., located about a three-hour drive west of New Orleans. It's home to two low-security prisons and a minimum security camp, which all told house some 2,000 inmates.

Gov. Phil Scott to Vermonters: The Worst Is Yet To Come, But Measures Are Working

By Mark Davis & Abagael Giles Apr 6, 2020
Stowe Police Traffic Sign
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday warned Vermonters that the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic will worsen in the coming weeks, but he began to express cautious optimism that various measures may be helping to prevent  worst-case scenarios forecast by the state's modeling.