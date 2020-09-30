Related Program: 
Who On The Ballot Cast Their Ballot

Lieutenant governor candidates Scott Milne and Molly Gray face off in a VPR/Vermont PBS debate. Plus, COVID-19 numbers are still low in Vermont, forensic technology could open a cold case, and some wildlife for your Wednesday.

2020 General Election Debates: Candidates For Lt. Governor

By & Sep 28, 2020
VPR and Vermont PBS are collaborating on a series of debates ahead of the 2020 general election.
Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

On Sept. 29, it's the second installment of the VPR/Vermont PBS General Election debates series. Bob Kinzel moderates a conversation between lt. governor candidates Molly Gray and Scott Milne, and asks your questions ahead of Nov. 3.

Four Takeaways From Lt. Governor Major Party Candidate Debate

By , & 11 hours ago
Molly Gray and Scott Milne over Zoom
Screenshot / Vermont PBS

Tuesday, in a debate presented on radio and TV by VPR and Vermont PBS, lieutenant governor candidates Molly Gray and Scott Milne clashed over the role of government, how they’re raising money, and who they’re voting for (other than themselves, presumably). Neither candidate has held statewide office — or any elected office for that matter — and the candidates’ strategies seemed aimed more at point-scoring than illuminating their specific policy priorities.