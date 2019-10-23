Who Can Afford To Live — And Save — In Vermont?

Live call-in discussion: Of the 801 respondents to the Vermont Rural Life Survey conducted as part of VPR and Vermont PBS' This Land project, 40 percent said they would have a problem paying off a $1,000 unexpected expense right away. According to census data, 11 percent of Vermonters live in poverty. On the next Vermont Edition, we'll dive into the wider economic realities and stresses in our state.

Joinging the discussion will be Liz Scharf, director of community economic development and an AFCPE accredited financial counselor for Capstone Community Action.

Explore the full survey here

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

