Who Can Afford To Live — And Save — In Vermont?

    According to the Vermont Rural Life Survey, nearly half of Vermonters struggle to pay an unexpected expense.
Live call-in discussion:  Of the 801 respondents to the Vermont Rural Life Survey conducted as part of VPR and Vermont PBS' This Land project, 40 percent said they would have a problem paying off a $1,000 unexpected expense right away. According to census data, 11 percent of Vermonters live in poverty. On the next Vermont Edition, we'll dive into the wider economic realities and stresses in our state.

Joinging the discussion will be Liz Scharf, director of community economic development and an AFCPE accredited financial counselor for Capstone Community Action.

Explore the full survey here, and ask questions and share your thoughts below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

This fall, VPR and Vermont PBS are collaborating to present This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont to explore the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Vermont — from health care and education to the economy, housing, workforce training and so much more.

This project was made possible by our supporters, and by AARP Vermont and the Vermont Community Foundation.

