Vermont Edition

Whomp Whomp: 'Vermont Edition' Revisits Some Of The State's Biggest Failed Ideas

  • An artist rendition of a dome over a city.
    This artist's rendering shows what life would have been like if Winooski had built the dome proposed to cover the city's downtown (complete with monorail).
    John Anderson, Courtesy

They seemed so brilliant at the time. Or maybe they didn't. Vermonters have hatched quite a few wild schemes that somehow never got past the idea stage. So we listen back to Vermont Edition's failed ideas show. Six years after originally airing, these planned projects are still fun to think about.

Tom Slayton, editor emeritus of the now-defunct Vermont Life, and author and journalist Mark Bushnell joined us to look at these ideas that didn't make it off the drawing board.

We'll hear about the proposed dome over Winooski, a Revolutionary War-era road from Vermont to Montreal that ... you guessed it ... failed to get created, the Vermont silkworm industry you never, ever heard of, and so much more.

We then learn about entrepreneurs who tried to sell Vermont sticks, some who are still peddling our fall leaves ,and one historian who, by dint of will, got the biography of John William McCormack published after a number of attempts.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 23 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

 

Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Government & Politics

It (Kind Of) Sounded Great At The Time

By Feb 13, 2013
Courtesy of John Anderson / Winooski Dome

Some Vermonters somewhere were struck by moments of inspiration. They burned the midnight oil to hammer out the fine details of their plans. And then they unleashed them upon the public.

And so we were introduced to the Winooski Dome. The Green Mountain Parkway was born. A possible silk worm industry was proposed. And canals were envisioned stretching from the Connecticut River to Lake Memphremagog and across the state to Lake Champlain.

The Most Important Political Leader You've Never Heard Of: Vt. Professor Pens New Biography

By Jun 16, 2017
Courtesy Bloomsbury Academic

Former House Speaker John McCormack might be the most important political leader most people don't remember - or may not have even heard of. His time as a Massachusetts congressman spanned the presidencies of Calvin Coolidge to Richard Nixon, and he served as Speaker of the House during the turbulent years from 1962-1971.

Foliage For Sale: Vermont Business Exports Colorful Leaves

By Oct 22, 2015
Ric Cengeri / VPR

For centuries, Vermont has been able to turn fall foliage into tourist dollars for the state. But there are two men who are now exporting the colorful leaves — for a price.