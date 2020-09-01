Why Home Schooling Is Suddenly Very Popular In Vermont

Live noon discussion: There's been a dramatic spike this year in the number of families across the U.S. deciding to opt out of the public school system and home school their children. This hour, we'll examine what the numbers tell us about that trend in Vermont and talk about what home schooling actually entails in terms of state requirements and curriculum.

Our guests are:

Lola Duffort, education reporter at VTDigger and recently covered the spike in home schooling numbers

education reporter at VTDigger and recently covered the spike in home schooling numbers Retta Dunlap, president of Vermont Home Education Network and retired home school teacher

president of Vermont Home Education Network and retired home school teacher Catherine Hays, director of marketing and communications for Oak Meadow, a distance learning school which also provides independent home school curriculum, based in Brattleboro

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.