But Why Live: It's Electric!

But Why will be taking your electricity questions live on the airwaves of Vermont Public Radio on Thursday, June 27 — and you don't have to be in Vermont to participate. You can listen and share your questions from wherever in the world you are!

But Why is taking over the airwaves of VPR's news and culture program, Vermont Edition, which airs from noon to 1 p.m. each weekday. University of Vermont electrical engineering professor Paul Hines joins us to answer the many questions we've already gotten and those that come in live about electricity, renewable energy and other POWERful topics.

DETAILS:

The broadcast is live on June 27 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on VPR.

Stream the program live from anywhere in the world by scrolling up to the top of this page and pressing play. (See example image, right.) You can also watch the episode on Facebook Live.

If you have a question, record it and send it to questions@butwhykids.org by June 25 — or call in live during the broadcast. Kids can call 1-800-639-2211 while the program is airing.

Join us for an electric hour of live radio!