But Why Live: A Musical Celebration

By & Jun 19, 2020
  • Mister Chris performing live.
    Kyle Ambusk

But Why will be taking your questions live on Vermont Public Radio on Friday, June 26th. For our final live program of the school year, we'll be having a musical celebration!

We want to hear from you! Send us a verse of a song you make up, or have an adult record you playing music with an instrument you make out of things you find around your own home. Or you can just tell us what draws you to music, what kind of music do you love, and if you're a musician, why. Send us audio files and emails ahead of time or call-in while the program is on-air.

But Why will be airing on VPR on Friday, June 26th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

This program is part of a collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Education to bring interactive educational opportunities to students while schools are closed, but you don't have to live in Vermont to join the program.

Supplemental Resources from the Vermont Agency of Education

Mr. Chris of Vermont PBS's Mr. Chris and Friends will be sharing his love of music. We'll also be joined by the Junkman to learn how to make music with whatever you have at home, and we'll be hearing from other musicians about what they love about music.

You'll be able to stream the program live from anywhere in the world by scrolling up to the top of this page and pressing play. If you're in Vermont and the surrounding states or Quebec you can find your station here to listen on terrestrial radio. The episode will be available in our podcast feed the following day.

If you want to send us an audio file or note, send it prior to June 26th to questions@butwhykids.org. Kids can call 1-800-639-2211 to ask their question live while the program is on the air.

Related Content

But Why Live: A Discussion About Race And Racism

By & Jun 17, 2020
John Minchillo / Associated Press

But Why held a live discussion about race and racism on Friday, June 19th. With so much discussion about racism and the police and Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country, kids may be asking questions about what they're hearing on the news, witnessing in their communities, or experiencing in their own lives. The authors of the ABCs of Diversity, Y. Joy Harris-Smith and Carolyn Helsel will join us in this live episode to answer questions and help kids process their experiences.

But Why Live: Trees

By & Jun 5, 2020
nosyrevy / istock

On Friday, June 12th we answered your question about trees and tree communication with scientists Alexia Constantinou and Katie McMahen of the Simard Lab at the University of British Columbia. Dr. Suzanne Simard's lab in the Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences studies connections and resilience in forests, with a special focus on what's going on below ground, in the soil.

But Why Live: Kid Press Conference with Governor Phil Scott

By & May 29, 2020
Vermont governor Phil Scott stands at a podium in front of several micrphones.
Screenshot / ORCA Media

On Friday, June 5th at 1:00 p.m. Vermont Governor Phil Scott joined But Why Live on Vermont Public Radio for a special kid press conference. First, VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld guided us through what a press conference is and how journalists think about what questions to ask. Then Governor Scott joined us for the rest of the hour to field questions from cub reporters.