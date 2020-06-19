But Why Live: A Musical Celebration

But Why will be taking your questions live on Vermont Public Radio on Friday, June 26th. For our final live program of the school year, we'll be having a musical celebration!

We want to hear from you! Send us a verse of a song you make up, or have an adult record you playing music with an instrument you make out of things you find around your own home. Or you can just tell us what draws you to music, what kind of music do you love, and if you're a musician, why. Send us audio files and emails ahead of time or call-in while the program is on-air.

But Why will be airing on VPR on Friday, June 26th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

This program is part of a collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Education to bring interactive educational opportunities to students while schools are closed, but you don't have to live in Vermont to join the program.

Supplemental Resources from the Vermont Agency of Education

Mr. Chris of Vermont PBS's Mr. Chris and Friends will be sharing his love of music. We'll also be joined by the Junkman to learn how to make music with whatever you have at home, and we'll be hearing from other musicians about what they love about music.

You'll be able to stream the program live from anywhere in the world by scrolling up to the top of this page and pressing play. If you're in Vermont and the surrounding states or Quebec you can find your station here to listen on terrestrial radio. The episode will be available in our podcast feed the following day.

If you want to send us an audio file or note, send it prior to June 26th to questions@butwhykids.org. Kids can call 1-800-639-2211 to ask their question live while the program is on the air.