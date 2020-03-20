But Why Special On Coronavirus

VPR is bringing But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids to the airwaves on Saturday, March 21 at noon. As coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and changes the course of everyday live, we’ll be hearing Explaining the Coronavirus To Kids, And The Science of Soap, which answers kids questions about coronavirus to give our youngest listeners the information they need to stay safe.

Also in this special radio hour we listen back to our episode, How Do You Make Bread? We’ll head to King Arthur Flour to learn how to make bread. You can find the recipe here.