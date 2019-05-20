Related Program: 
In The Wilderness: Safe Hiking In Vermont And Beyond

  • "Vermont Edition" looks at the challenges and dangers solo hikers face, in Vermont and beyond.
Live call-in discussion: An attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia in early May left one hiker dead and another injured. The violence ignited conversations among hikers across the country, sharing stories of times they felt unsafe and reconciling the relative safety of the wilderness with fears such incidents could happen again. We're talking with experienced hikers about staying safe on the trail.

Kristin McLane, membership and communications coordinator with the Green Mountain Club, has hiked the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail and Vermont's Long Trail. She'll discuss safe hiking alone or with friends, regardless of how long you're on the trail.

And Becky Swem, a hiker whose clocked hundreds of miles on the AT and LT and done trail work with the Adirondack 46ers, talks about co-leading Pride Hikes for LGBTQ hikers and families.

Share your questions, comments or thoughts of safe hiking below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

