Will Vermont Finally Get Retail Pot? VTDigger Reporter On Lawmaker's Latest Efforts

Live Monday discussion: Vermont lawmakers made growing, using and possessing marijuana legal in 2018. But they've been working for years create a taxed and regulated market for the drug. We hear about lawmakers' latest effort for retail cannabis, a deal between the House and Senate and what would be in the bill that could eventually head to the governor to become law.

Our guest is:

Xander Landen, political reporter for VTDigger

