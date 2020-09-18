Related Program: 
Will Vermont Finally Get Retail Pot? VTDigger Reporter On Lawmaker's Latest Efforts

    Growing and possessing small quantities of marijuana has been legal in Vermont since 2018. After years of stalled efforts, lawmakers are now working on a deal that could create a legal, regulated retail cannabis market.
Live Monday discussion: Vermont lawmakers made growing, using and possessing marijuana legal in 2018. But they've been working for years create a taxed and regulated market for the drug. We hear about lawmakers' latest effort for retail cannabis, a deal between the House and Senate and what would be in the bill that could eventually head to the governor to become law.

