Related Program: 
VPR News

Windham County Group Sells Their Soup To Support Democrats Around The U.S.

By 3 minutes ago
  • A woman chops onions on a cutting board in a kitchen
    Diane Shamas chops onions in her kitchen in Brattleboro for a pot of "Be the Change Corn Chowder." Shamas helped start the Southern Vermont Sister District Project, which she said has raised $22,000 for Democratic candidates around the country.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

There aren't any statewide political races in Vermont this year, but a group of soup makers in Windham County is actively engaged in this November's election.

"Be the Change Corn Chowder" is this month's soup selection from the Southern Vermont Sister District Project, a group that came together soon after the 2016 presidential election.

Containers of soup are lined up in a cooler for pickup. Some people who donate to the project send their soup on to the local food shelf.
Credit Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Diane Shamas, of Brattleboro, said she and some friends were looking for a way to raise money for Democratic candidates outside of Vermont who were locked in tight races in their states.

"It really came about after Trump was elected, and trying to figure out what was something I could do," Shamas said. "And getting interested in the idea of helping states that had a different political makeup than Vermont. Vermont's already such a blue state. There wasn't that much we felt like we could do within Vermont, at a state level, that would ripple out to the national level."

The Vermont group works through the national Sister District Project, which tracks down Democratic candidates that are running competitive races to either flip or hold onto a seat in the state legislature.

"We have been able to send our contribution to candidates who've really noticed the impact of our donations on their races. They're much, much smaller financial races, and so the funds that we can raise here in Vermont make a difference." — Diane Shamas, Southern Vermont Sister District Project

According to Shamas, since starting the project the group has raised more than $22,000. The money went to four candidates in Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania, and every one of those lawmakers won their race.

"We have been able to send our contribution to candidates who've really noticed the impact of our donations on their races," Shamas said. "They're much, much smaller financial races, and so the funds that we can raise here in Vermont make a difference."

The Sister District Project is putting its focus on the 2019 election with an eye toward redistricting in 2020. This year the Southern Vermont Sister District Project is sending its money to the campaigns for Larry Barnett and Hala Ayala, two candidates for seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.

 

Elizabeth Christie picks up her 'Be the Change Corn Chowder' at the Putney General Store. Christie has been involved with the Southern Vermont Sister District Project from the start.
Credit Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

About 50 people make soup for the Vermont group; they buy their own ingredients and volunteer their time. Meanwhile another 150 people have picked up a quart of soup at drop-off points in Putney and Brattleboro over the past few years. It's $50 to get one quart of soup a month for four months.

Elizabeth Christie has been buying soup for most of the two years, and she made her way up to the second floor of the Putney General Store to pick up this month's chowder.

Christie considers herself to be pretty politically active, and she spends a lot of her time advocating for better early childcare in Vermont. She said the Sister District Project makes sense to her.

"I have certain values and — whether they are healthy early childhoods for all children, or good food, or some liberal free-thinking candidates around this country, at all levels, who can be honest and visionary leaders — I want to support that," Christie said.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Southern Vermont

Related Content

Campaign 2020: Reaction To Democratic Frontrunners' Debate As Field Narrows

By & Sep 12, 2019
The ten candidates in Thursday's Democratic debate (clockwise from top left): Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Klobuchar, O'Rourke, Sanders, Warren and Yang.
AP

Ten presidential candidates gathered in Houston on Thursday for the third Democratic debate. We're talking with political scientists and campaign watchers to break down the debate,  the policy issues they put forth and what it means for the field of Democratic candidates still seeking the party's nomination for the presidency.

‘Maybe It Would Be Helpful’: Howard Dean On Impeachment And The 2020 Campaign

By Aug 23, 2019
A portrait of former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean. He said this week that an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump could help Democrats' chances in the 2020 election.
Toby Talbot / AP/file

Former Gov. Howard Dean wants Congress to conduct a “thorough investigation” into President Donald Trump, and if House members choose to pursue impeachment in the midst of the 2020 election, Dean thinks that could help Democrats’ chances of taking back the White House.

Super PACs Are Back: Outside Groups Look To Influence Vermont Elections In 2018

By Sep 6, 2018
An illustration of a hand holding bills of money.
MHJ / iStock

In recent election cycles, super PACs have sought to influence electoral contests from the governor on down in Vermont — and 2018 is proving to be no exception.

Vermont's Response To New Federal Limits On Family Planning Funding

By & Aug 27, 2019
Rule changes to the federal Title X program have prompted the state of Vermont to step in to continue funding some of the care provided by Planned Parenthood.
Delmaine Donson / iStock

The federal Title X family planning program provides reproductive health care to low-income and uninsured families. We'll hear about the state's recent decision to fill the $800,000 gap that now exists for Planned Parenthood funding after a recent policy change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.