VPR News

WNYC Presents Live, Call-In Show, 'The United States Of Anxiety'

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Kai Wright hosts "The United States of Anxiety," a live, call-in show this Sunday evening from WNYC.
This one-hour, live and national call-in special from WNYC will look back at a remarkable 24 hours in American history. Host Kai Wright and guests will review the events of Jan. 6, 2021 - from a historic election in Georgia that morning, to an insurrection at the Capitol led by pro-Trump extremists that afternoon. 

Callers can add their voices to the conversation and reflect on each stage of the day, and ultimately ask ourselves how we move forward together.

Listen Sunday afternoon at 6 on VPR News.

Insurrection At The Capitol
Election 2020

