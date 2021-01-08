WNYC Presents Live, Call-In Show, 'The United States Of Anxiety'

This one-hour, live and national call-in special from WNYC will look back at a remarkable 24 hours in American history. Host Kai Wright and guests will review the events of Jan. 6, 2021 - from a historic election in Georgia that morning, to an insurrection at the Capitol led by pro-Trump extremists that afternoon.

Callers can add their voices to the conversation and reflect on each stage of the day, and ultimately ask ourselves how we move forward together.

Listen Sunday afternoon at 6 on VPR News.