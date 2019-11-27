Related Program: 
VPR News

'Worse For Care': About This Series

By VPR News & Seven Days 10 minutes ago

Families who make the difficult decision to place an elderly relative in a residential care or assisted living home must then ask: Which home?

Vermonters entrust residents to 133 state-regulated facilities that can accommodate more than 3,000 residents. These places do not provide the level of care available in nursing homes and aren’t regulated as vigorously. Some are mom-and-pop operations; others have out-of-state corporate owners.

They market themselves as offering personalized care and a comfortable lifestyle. And some do.

But “Worse for Care,” a joint investigation by Vermont Public Radio and Seven Days, reveals that some seniors in these facilities live in challenging circumstances. To report our stories, we obtained five and a half years worth of complaints and state inspections, detailed in thousands of pages of documents.

The data show that seniors have wandered from homes, sometimes in the dead of Vermont winter. They’ve been given the wrong dosage of medicine and fed cheap, high-sodium foods. Seniors have been assaulted, exploited and treated in undignified ways by employees at some facilities.

We built a database to help us better understand how often homes are cited and what happens — and doesn’t — when they’re caught violating state regulations. We used it to inform our interviews with state regulators, families, advocates and care-home operators.

To assist consumers, we’re also launching our Vermont Eldercare Navigator. This database, searchable by facility name or location, lists the number of complaints against each home and contains complete inspection reports for both residential care homes and assisted living facilities.

VPR and Seven Days teamed up to share the workload and to make sure the stories reach the widest possible audience.

Look for our stories over the next three weeks.

Resources

The Team

VPR

  • Editor: Mark Davis
  • Reporter: Emily Corwin

SEVEN DAYS

  • Editors: Matthew Roy, Candace Page
  • Data Editor: Andrea Suozzo
  • Reporter: Derek Brouwer
  • Photographer: James Buck
Tags: 
Worse For Care
VPR News
Aging
Elderly

Related Content

'Worse For Care': A Residence For Seniors Vexed Regulators For Years

By Derek Brouwer 11 minutes ago
A red building, snow on the ground
Jeb-Wallace Brodeur / Seven Days

Cota’s Hospitality Home looked just as you might picture a mom-and-pop eldercare residence in rural Vermont. Residents of the modest farmhouse outside Barre could sit on the porch under a rusty metal awning to watch cars pass by. The owners lived and worked there.

But inside the residential care home, regulators found chronic problems. Beginning in 2006, Cota’s operated in what the Vermont Attorney General’s Office would later describe as “substantial or habitual violation” of state rules.

'Worse for Care': When Elder Homes Stumble, Frail Vermonters Get Hurt

By & Derek Brouwer & Andrea Suozzo 12 minutes ago
Two women sit behind a vase of flowers and a framed photograph of their mother
James Buck / For Seven Days & VPR

Marilyn Kelly's health declined quickly during her eight months at an eldercare home. The 78-year-old entered Our House Too in Rutland a spirited woman who could cast a fishing rod. She soon began taking falls, and her visiting daughters often found their mother slumped in a stupor.