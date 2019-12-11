Related Program: 
VPR News

'Worse For Care': Elder Abuse And Neglect Is A Well-Kept Secret In Vermont

By 11 seconds ago
  • Four people stand near a countertop with a framed photograph displayed
    Sherry Boudreau and family.
    James Buck / For Seven Days & VPR

Vermont families who rely on eldercare homes often know little about their track records, despite state inspections that document problem after problem. Families make crucial care decisions in the dark.

Sherry Boudreau, a professional home-care provider, thought she was well qualified to make choices on behalf of her mother-in-law, Theresa Boudreau. The octogenarian agreed: As dementia was taking hold, she granted Sherry medical power of attorney.

Theresa, a resident of the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland, began falling in 2015. She often tumbled from her wheelchair to the floor. In April 2018, the 87-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage and broke facial bones in a fall that knocked her unconscious.

An inspector for the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living noted that the Meadows failed to reassess Theresa after the accident to make sure her needs were being met and to determine whether it was time for nursing home-level care. The inspector cited the facility for the lapse.

Theresa fell again in late November 2018. This time, she broke her neck and died.

A couple of months ago, this reporter reached out to the family to inquire about Theresa's final months at the Meadows. Sherry was shocked to learn that the Meadows had failed to assess whether Theresa needed nursing home-level care after her serious fall in April 2018. And she was upset that state inspectors had cited the home for that failing — but never told her.

Sherry also didn't know that the Meadows had received dozens of citations in previous years. She wishes she'd had that information.

DAIL publishes its citations in inspection reports online, but the reports are uploaded in no particular order on a hard-to-find page.

Seven Days and Vermont Public Radio also found that one in five of the inspection reports was missing from the state's website.

And although the state's eldercare homes must post their most recent inspection reports inside their facilities, the documents can be overlooked and hard to interpret. They also do not make note of previous citations.

Until he stepped down earlier this year, Clayton Clark oversaw residential care inspections and abuse investigations as director of licensing and protection at DAIL. When DAIL's website was updated just a few years ago, he said, he had expected it to include a user-friendly interface.

"It's not like that," he said, "So that was certainly a disappointment."

VPR and Seven Days paid the state about $2,100 for five and a half years of public records documenting complaints made to DAIL about eldercare homes and the violations inspectors found. The department blacked out identifying information in complaints and redacted all allegations that investigators lacked evidence to substantiate.

The news organizations used the documents to build a database and, as part of this series, launched the Vermont Eldercare Navigator. It enables the public to look up Vermont's eldercare homes by name and review their performance.

EXPLORE THE DATABASE — Vermont Eldercare Navigator

The federal government, which regulates nursing homes, makes similar data easily available. It has long maintained an online rating system that recently began flagging nursing homes cited for harmful abuse.

If the feds were to apply the same criterion to homes regulated by Vermont, 14 of them would be similarly flagged, according to data analyzed by VPR and Seven Days. Among them: the home where Theresa Boudreau was fatally injured, the Meadows.

The job of investigating abuse, neglect or exploitation of seniors in any setting falls to the Adult Protective Services office within DAIL. It can put perpetrators on a confidential registry — or fine them up to $10,000, a penalty it hasn't used in more than 10 years. It's impossible to know whether Theresa's case was referred to Adult Protective Services, however, or what the outcome was. Everything the office investigates is confidential.

Potential employers are supposed to check to make sure people who seek to work with vulnerable adults aren't on the confidential registry. Not all do.

The Boudreau family thinks the whole system could use more transparency, starting with the records on residential care homes.

"I felt like I, at the time, was asking all the right questions," Sherry said. Those inspection reports may have held some of the answers.

The state inspectors who cited the facility never contacted her. She said, “I don’t understand why they wouldn’t do that.”

Resources

“Worse for Care” is a joint investigation by Vermont Public Radio and Seven Days into assisted living and residential care homes for the elderly. In addition to publishing stories over four weeks, we’ve launched the Vermont Elder Care Navigator, a searchable database at eldercare.sevendaysvt.com.

It was produced by: at VPR — Emily Corwin, reporter; Mark Davis, editor; and at Seven Days — Derek Brouwer, reporter; Andrea Suozzo, data editor; Matthew Roy and Candace Page, editors; and James Buck, photographer.

Tags: 
VPR News
Worse For Care
Health
Aging

Related Content

'Worse For Care': When Elder Homes Stumble, Frail Vermonters Get Hurt

By & Derek Brouwer & Andrea Suozzo Nov 27, 2019
Two women sit behind a vase of flowers and a framed photograph of their mother
James Buck / For Seven Days & VPR

Marilyn Kelly's health declined quickly during her eight months at an eldercare home. The 78-year-old entered Our House Too in Rutland a spirited woman who could cast a fishing rod. She soon began taking falls, and her visiting daughters often found their mother slumped in a stupor.

'Worse For Care': When Eldercare Homes Flout The Rules, Managers Aren't Held Responsible

By 19 hours ago
A hand holds onto a cane
James Buck / For Seven Days & VPR

In early 2014, a caller to the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living reported that at Owen House, a residential care home in Fair Haven, a resident's foot was "rotting from the inside out" due to neuropathy and poor care.

What The VPR/'Seven Days' Investigation Reveals About Vermont's Eldercare Facilities

By & Dec 9, 2019
A photo of an elderly woman using a walker while a health care worker assists her.
miodrag ignjatovic / iStock

A joint investigation by VPR and Seven Days uncovered inadequate care and staffing across Vermont’s eldercare facilities, deficiencies that ultimately led to indignities, injuries and at least five deaths.

We're talking to the reporters behind the Worse For Care series about the challenges faced by Vermont's assisted living and residential care homes.

'Worse For Care': A Residence For Seniors Vexed Regulators For Years

By Derek Brouwer Nov 27, 2019
A red building, snow on the ground
Jeb-Wallace Brodeur / Seven Days

Cota’s Hospitality Home looked just as you might picture a mom-and-pop eldercare residence in rural Vermont. Residents of the modest farmhouse outside Barre could sit on the porch under a rusty metal awning to watch cars pass by. The owners lived and worked there.

But inside the residential care home, regulators found chronic problems. Beginning in 2006, Cota’s operated in what the Vermont Attorney General’s Office would later describe as “substantial or habitual violation” of state rules.

'Worse For Care': Low Pay, Tough Work And Turnover Bedevil Vermont's Eldercare Workforce

By Derek Brouwer Dec 4, 2019
A black and white illustration of silhouettes, a person caring for someone in a wheelchair and someone seated at a desk.
A-Digit / iStock

Like many Vermont eldercare homes, EastView at Middlebury was struggling to keep enough 'round-the-clock staff in early 2015. The nonprofit's 34 elderly residents were falling down more often as a result, a confidential complainant alleged February 3 of that year to Vermont's Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. The home was interviewing caregiver candidates almost daily and leaning on temp agencies to cover gaps, state records show.

'Worse For Care': About This Series

By VPR News & Seven Days Nov 27, 2019
An illustration of a silhouette of a person leaning on a walker in front of a yellow window

Families who make the difficult decision to place an elderly relative in a residential care or assisted living home must then ask: Which home?