Writing Like A Gardener

An interview with Bradford author Alexander Chee and a going-out-of-business sale at a jewelry store in Barre.

Alexander Chee On Writing, Forced Solitude And The Power Of Cheese Sandwich Crusts

Writer and Dartmouth professor Alexander Chee is the author of two novels — Edinburgh and Queen of the Night — and a collection of essays: How To Write an Autobiograhical Novel. The self-described Korean American queer author has lived in Bradford, Vermont for four years, and this month, he was awarded a $50,000 fellowship from the organization United States Artists.