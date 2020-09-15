Related Program: 
‘You’re Completely Embedded In Other People’s Lives’

By , & 13 seconds ago
Go for a ride with the Sheriff of Vermont’s most rural county. Plus, COVID-19 numbers in Vermont and Quebec, expunging marijuana convictions, and that weird haze in the sky.

A Ride Along With The Sheriff Of Essex County

By 12 hours ago
Essex County is bordered by Canada to the north and New Hampshire to the east. Independent producer Erica Heilman spent a day with Sheriff Trevor Colby, talking about what it’s like to do law enforcement in one of the most rural and least populated counties in the state. 

Meet Todd Wellington, Northeast Kingdom Crime Reporter And Former Professional Clown

By Jul 14, 2020
Independent producer Erica Heilman recently spent time with reporter Todd Wellington, who covers crime for the Caledonian Record.