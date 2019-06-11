'You Will So Get Excited!': Learning From Ferns

Ferns have been around for hundreds of millions of years, have survived several mass extinctions and may well be thriving after humanity has gone the way of the dodo. A new book describes ferns' remarkable survival skills and teaches fern enthusiasts how to identify species that live in our region.

Dummerston author and forester Lynn Levine joined Vermont Edition to discuss her new book, Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.