Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Beautifully Heartbreaking'

By Addie DeLeonardis-Page 55 minutes ago
  • Burlington, Vermont-based poet, Addie DeLeonardis-Page, wants readers to relish and melt into the pages of the stories they hold between their hands.
    YWP Media Library, photo by Autumn Degree, Essex Junction, Vermont

Pick up a book and start to read.
Close your eyes and let yourself feel.
Let the story take you through it all.
Be encompassed in the bliss of love.
Get lost in the fantasy that is fiction.
Feel the tears spill down your cheeks.

Smile as butterflies swim through your stomach.
Watch yourself be torn
between feelings of love and hate.
Feel the words sink into your skin.
Let yourself be broken.
Put the book down and pace the room.
Let your thoughts spin you in circles.
Pick up the book again.
Savor each page as if it were the last.
When you reach the final page, smile.
You have done something great.
You have let yourself feel all the feelings –
all the feelings we try to suppress.
You have done something beautiful...
beautifully heartbreaking.
 

