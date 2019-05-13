Young Writers Project: 'I Love'

I love staring at the clear night sky for hours.
I love to sit on my deck and paint the landscape.
I love the smell of freshly cut grass and campfires.
I love to wander the forest by my house and take pictures from weird angles.
I love to close my eyes and listen to the birds singing on a hot summer day.
I love to read books while lounging in my bright orange bean bag chair.
I love singing at the top of my lungs with music blasting from my speakers.
I love chasing my dog all around the yard and tackling him.
I love eating chocolate lava cakes while watching movies with my sister.
I love feeling the nerves I get right before acting onstage in front of an audience.
I love going on hikes and being one with nature.
I love fishing with my dad at our favorite lake.
I love designing and creating the haunted house for my town.
I love the taste of a smoothie any day of the year.
I love traveling, seeing different places, and meeting new people.
I love feeling the heat of the sun on my bare skin.
I love the anxiety that comes with watching my favorite football team on TV.
I love when people ask me what I'm passionate about.
I love to spontaneously bake cookies in the middle of the week just because I feel like it.
I love the smell of candles that fills my house when the power goes out.
I love the game nights my family has on holidays.
I love running around barefoot in my yard for no other reason than that it feels right.
I love, simply, to write poetry.