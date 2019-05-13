Young Writers Project: 'I Love'

I love staring at the clear night sky for hours.

I love to sit on my deck and paint the landscape.

I love the smell of freshly cut grass and campfires.

I love to wander the forest by my house and take pictures from weird angles.

I love to close my eyes and listen to the birds singing on a hot summer day.

I love to read books while lounging in my bright orange bean bag chair.

I love singing at the top of my lungs with music blasting from my speakers.

I love chasing my dog all around the yard and tackling him.

I love eating chocolate lava cakes while watching movies with my sister.

I love feeling the nerves I get right before acting onstage in front of an audience.

I love going on hikes and being one with nature.

I love fishing with my dad at our favorite lake.

I love designing and creating the haunted house for my town.

I love the taste of a smoothie any day of the year.

I love traveling, seeing different places, and meeting new people.

I love feeling the heat of the sun on my bare skin.

I love the anxiety that comes with watching my favorite football team on TV.

I love when people ask me what I'm passionate about.

I love to spontaneously bake cookies in the middle of the week just because I feel like it.

I love the smell of candles that fills my house when the power goes out.

I love the game nights my family has on holidays.

I love running around barefoot in my yard for no other reason than that it feels right.

I love, simply, to write poetry.