Young Writers Project: 'Irrelevance'

Pluto is a planet to me.

It's a small one, but a planet just like the rest.

I relate to Pluto more than the average girl.

Some people would describe me as "vanilla" –

not their first choice, but still a decent flavor.

I don't want to be vanilla.

I want to be a flavor that's a first pick,

not a backup when there are no other flavors.

Pluto is vanilla too,

so insignificant that even though it fits in the solar system,

you almost forget it's there.

I'm so insignificant that even though I fit into social groups,

you almost forget I'm there.

Pluto is so unimportant that people removed its title of "planet."

But I know what it feels like, Pluto,

and I believe in you.

