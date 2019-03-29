Young Writers Project: 'A Knock On Society's Door'

Everyone gets a chance to knock,
but only some are let in.
When it is my turn, I knock once –
once for the one individual each of us can be.
I knock twice –
twice for the two genders that society tries to define us with.
I knock six times –
six times for the six races society tries to judge us by.
I knock 17 times –
17 times for the teachers and students
that were slaughtered in Florida for wanting an education.
I knock 19 times –
19 times for the amendment
that allows me to put forth a vote that represents my country.
I knock one last time –
one last time so that they know I will be back.
And I will never stop knocking.