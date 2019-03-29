Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'A Knock On Society's Door'

By Hazel Green 5 minutes ago
  • Twelve-year-old Montpelier, Vermont, poet Hazel Green points unflinchingly at some of American society's most prominent flaws, and commits her voice and efforts to the enactment of change.
    YWP Media Library, photo by Ciara Ertle

Everyone gets a chance to knock,
but only some are let in.
When it is my turn, I knock once –
once for the one individual each of us can be.

I knock twice –
twice for the two genders that society tries to define us with.
I knock six times –
six times for the six races society tries to judge us by.
I knock 17 times –
17 times for the teachers and students
that were slaughtered in Florida for wanting an education.
I knock 19 times –
19 times for the amendment
that allows me to put forth a vote that represents my country.
I knock one last time –
one last time so that they know I will be back.
And I will never stop knocking.

 

