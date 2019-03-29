Young Writers Project: 'A Knock On Society's Door'

Everyone gets a chance to knock,

but only some are let in.

When it is my turn, I knock once –

once for the one individual each of us can be.

I knock twice –

twice for the two genders that society tries to define us with.

I knock six times –

six times for the six races society tries to judge us by.

I knock 17 times –

17 times for the teachers and students

that were slaughtered in Florida for wanting an education.

I knock 19 times –

19 times for the amendment

that allows me to put forth a vote that represents my country.

I knock one last time –

one last time so that they know I will be back.

And I will never stop knocking.