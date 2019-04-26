Young Writers Project: 'Meeting'

Related Program: 
By Charlotte Hughes
  • Shelburne poet Charlotte Hughes toys with the idea of a tug-of-war between the best and worst parts of ourselves at the discovery of unclaimed money on the street.
One moment,
one opportunity.
A simple eye connection
and secret looks at the ground.
A bag spilling with coins, bills –
faces glaring up at us,
screaming, “Take me!”

But this money would come
with a price;
we both know that.
Take the money,
pay the price,
and we're filthy rich.
In money anyway.
Our hands touch the bag,
a thick canvas sack
rough under our fingertips.
Take the money.
In that moment, our eyes meet.
A train whistles.
We stand up and walk away,
our heel-clicks fading into the distance,
leaving behind
an undesirable canvas sack.
 

