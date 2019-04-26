Young Writers Project: 'Meeting'

One moment,

one opportunity.

A simple eye connection

and secret looks at the ground.

A bag spilling with coins, bills –

faces glaring up at us,

screaming, “Take me!”

But this money would come

with a price;

we both know that.

Take the money,

pay the price,

and we're filthy rich.

In money anyway.

Our hands touch the bag,

a thick canvas sack

rough under our fingertips.

Take the money.

In that moment, our eyes meet.

A train whistles.

We stand up and walk away,

our heel-clicks fading into the distance,

leaving behind

an undesirable canvas sack.

