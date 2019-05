The oiled surface of the stand

shows each glossy glint,

a subtle river dripping infinite varieties

of the ways your life could go,

the ebb and flow of choices.

But this is only the decor of your life –

the support, the feelings,

the face you shine to make yourself

seem grander than you are.

Your heart is the crystal ball,

but there are no prophecies to be found.

It’s just the simple glass you look through

before then deciding

what your future

will be.