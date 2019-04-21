Young Writers Project: 'What Is A Right?'

Daylight swims in puddled rain,

milking Sunday afternoons with pain,

shattering the weakest segment of chain.

Daylight questions dreamers' answers.

Dogs of hellfire, moonlit dancers.

Feet pounding the Earthlight into cancer.

We've dug our hands into the dirt

of society, planted our children there,

letting them grow into this corporate disease.

Is our future only weeds?

We've grown, ourselves, out of so much hurt.

So will anyone care

to explain to me the difference between hate, and lies...

and pesticides?

Daylight brings a shield from fear,

yet all the demons still are here.

But where will they be in 17-odd years?

The corporate children you have grown

will lock the raindrops from the sun,

for all the flowers were forced back to their homes.

We've burned our hands on the fire

of the human race, burning nature back.

With the new, diminish the old –

is our future made of coal?

The society that used to strike ambition,

inspiration,

is now – I'll say it –

striking fear, as if that is our job as humans –

to cause destruction.

But destruction is not a right.

Hurt is not a right.

Pain is not a right.

But is there hope that's left to see

in the clutches of society

without swirling, and then draining?

Sunlight tricking us by playing

in puddles of our hope on the streets.

What is a right?

