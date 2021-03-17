Your Guide To Spring Birding In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Robins. Vultures. Red-winged blackbirds. What birds have you observed, or do you hope to observe, as winter melts into spring? This hour, we talk with Vermont bird expert Bridget Butler and answer your birding questions.

Our guest is:

Bridget Butler, Vermont-based naturalist and Bird Diva

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.



