Your Guide To Spring Birding In Vermont

By & 52 minutes ago
  • A red-winged blackbird perched on a thin branch.
    A red-winged blackbird.
    David A Mitchell / Creative Commons

Live call-in discussion: Robins. Vultures. Red-winged blackbirds. What birds have you observed, or do you hope to observe, as winter melts into spring? This hour, we talk with Vermont bird expert Bridget Butler and answer your birding questions.

Our guest is:

  • Bridget Butler, Vermont-based naturalist and Bird Diva

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Related Content

Do Those Birds Sound Louder To You? An Ornithologist Says You're Just Hearing Things

By May 6, 2020

People around the world are reporting that birds are much louder these days.

But Sue Anne Zollinger, an ornithologist from Manchester Metropolitan University, cautions: Don't believe everything you hear.

With the decrease in traffic, there's less noise pollution. That means birds have less noise to compete with, she says. (Scroll down to the end of this story to listen for yourself.)

Crested Caracara Visits Vermont, Thrills Birders

By & Sam Gale Rosen Mar 5, 2020
A large black and white bird in a tree.
Sarah Carline, Courtesy

A crested caracara has been attracting attention and turning heads in Woodstock over the past couple of days. It's an impressive bird with a range that ordinarily includes Central and South America. To see it in the United States outside of the Deep South or Florida is rare, so this specimen has Vermont birders thrilled.

When A Bird Lover Returns Home, His Real Passion Takes Flight

By Dec 20, 2019

Drew Lanham grew up in Edgefield County, S.C., on the farm his grandfather built in the 1920s.

Lanham, now 54, says his father felt a responsibility to stay on the land and care for the animals and crops planted there. "I saw my father, in large, through the land, and I saw the land as my father's heart," he said on a visit to StoryCorps earlier this month.

To Lanham, that family land was intertwined with his fascination for the critters around him.