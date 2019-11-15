Related Program: 
VPR News

Youth Activists To Convene 'Congress' To Push For Climate Change Action In Montpelier

By & 2 minutes ago
  • High school climate organizers seated in a radio studio
    High school seniors Evelyn Seidner, left, and Lili Platt organized the "Youth Climate Congress" scheduled for this Sunday at the Vermont Statehouse.
    Bob Kinzel / VPR

A group of Vermont young people will hold what they're calling a "Youth Climate Congress" this Sunday at the Vermont Statehouse. They'll act like a legislative body, and plan to draft a resolution urging state lawmakers to do more to address climate change.

Youth Climate Congress organizers Evelyn Seidner and Lili Platt spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

The youth organizers told VPR that students plan to break into subcommittees, discuss measures they hope state leaders will consider in the next session, then re-convene as a group to pass a resolution to push state lawmakers to take up their priorities.

Sunday's event is the latest youth-led action around climate change in the state this year. Students attending will vary in age from middle school to graduate school.

Organizer Evelyn Seidner, a senior at Burr & Burton Academy, said young people have a greater sense of urgency around climate change than older generations.

"While the youth are afraid for their future, the older generation does not feel that same urgency," Seidner said. "They still look at climate change as a faraway problem that they will deal with eventually, but it is not that day yet."

The event begins at Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Montpelier.

Tags: 
VPR News
Climate Change
Government & Politics

Related Content

Camping For Climate Action: Students Take To Statehouse Lawn For Two-Day Protest

By & Oct 17, 2019
Front of Vermont Statehouse
Angela Evancie / VPR File

Starting Thursday afternoon, a group of activists will camp on the lawn of the Statehouse to push Vermont leaders to address climate change.

Students Take To Streets In Vermont And Across The Globe For Climate Strike

By Sep 20, 2019
Two young men hold a banner ahead of a crowd
Elodie Reed / VPR

Student protestors carried banners, waved signs and chanted slogans as they led hundreds of climate activists from Montpelier High School to city hall Friday morning.

Why Climate Change Poses A Particular Threat To Child Health

By editor Nov 14, 2019

When it comes to global health, the world has made remarkable strides over the past two decades. There has been unprecedented progress vaccinating kids, treating diseases and lifting millions out of poverty. The childhood death rate has been slashed in half since 2000. Adults are living an average 5 1/2 years longer.

'OK Boomer': Champlain College Student Behind Remix Of Viral Gen Z Comeback

By Nov 14, 2019
A college student sits in front of a window
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

A month ago, Champlain College sophomore Peter Kuli was in his dorm room, messing around with a friend's rap song about baby boomer attitudes. He uploaded the remix online, and in the weeks since the song – and its "OK boomer" catchphrase – have gone viral. 