Zuckerman Differentiates Himself From Scott On COVID-19 Response

Live call-in discussion: Vermont continues to boast a very low rate of COVID-19 cases, but not everyone approves of Gov. Phil Scott's pandemic leadership, particularly when it comes to the reopening of schools. One critic: David Zuckerman, the current lieutenant governor, who hopes to unseat Phil Scott in the November election. this hour, Zuckerman explains what he would have done differently and why he wants your vote.

  • David Zuckerman, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current lieutenant governor of Vermont

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

