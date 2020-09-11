New: But Why Learning Guides
But Why is here to help with your education goals! We've created learning guides to complement our recent episodes. After listening to an episode, use the learning guide to deepen your child(ren)'s understanding of what they've learned. You can find our learning guides at the top of our episode pages. We also have transcripts and some episodes are supplemented with coloring pages, experiments or recipes!
Our learning guides were created with students in kindergarten through grade three in mind (ages 5-9) but may be appropriate for other ages. Our learning guides can be downloaded as a PDF for easy printing, or you can click "Google Slide" to send a copy of the learning guide to your (or your students') Google account. Students will then be able to add their thoughts in the text fields or use the Scribble tool to draw on the slide. (The Scribble tool is available in Google Slides under the "Line" drop down menu.)
Our learning guides were designed to meet Common Core standards. Here is a handy list of available guides by category:
Literacy and Comprehension Guides
How much does the moon weight? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why is Russia Invading Ukraine? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How does the wind blow? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What would you invent? Ideas from Kids Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why do seasons change? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How are babies made? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Do skyscrapers scrape the sky? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
How do squirrels climb trees? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
What's The Cleverest Thing A Hippo Can Do? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Is It Ever OK To Break A Rule? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do We Compete? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What's Your Idea To Clean Up The Great Pacific Garbage Patch? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Are Mammoths Extinct? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What Are Robots Doing On Mars? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What's A Screaming Hairy Armadillo? How Animals Get Their Names Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do Dogs Have Tails? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page | Dog Breed Quiz | Answer Key
Why Do Cats Sharpen Their Claws? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Coloring Page | Transcript
Why Do Ladybugs Have Spots? Do Dragonflies Bite? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do Cookies Taste Better With Salt? And Other Cooking Questions Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Does Slime Work? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Puffy Slime Recipe | Experiments
Why Do Lions Roar? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page
Ice, Ice, Baby: Why Is Ice Slippery? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Do Meteorologists Predict The Weather? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Do Mussels Get Their Shells? Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Ship In Bottle Plans
How Do Circuits Work? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Watch On Facebook Live
How Are Noodles Made? Listen|PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Video
What Do Mosquitoes Do In Winter? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Are Boys Boys And Girls Girls? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What Happens When A President Is Impeached: Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Vaccines, Masks and Handwashing: A Coronavirus Update Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Explaining Coronavirus To Kids, And The Science of Soap Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Science and KWL Guides
How Do Apple Grow? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Deep Is the Ocean? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do We Wear Clothes? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Are Fireworks Bright? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Do You Whistle? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Are Rocks Formed? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Cool Beans: How Coffee And Chocolate Get Made Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
Why Are Cactuses Spiky? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do Whales Sing? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
Why Can't Kids Vote? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do Baby Teeth Fall Out? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What Happens To The Forest After A Fire? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What Is Electricity? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Watch On Facebook Live
Why Do People Have Nightmares? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do Trains Run On Tracks? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Is Paper Made? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Step By Step | Transcript
How Do Earthquakes Happen? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
How Do We Taste Food? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
Why Am I Afraid Of The Dark? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Coloring Page
Why Aren't Babies Just Little Adults? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Story and Creative Guides
How did people keep food cold in olden times? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How are images chosen for coins? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why is the hearts a symbol of love? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why is it a shot? Kids' questions about COVID vaccines Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
Why Do Americans Use The Word 'Soccer'? Listen| PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Who Invented Money? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
What If I'm Scared To Start School? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Are Seeds Alive? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Are Words Added To The Dictionary? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Are Whales So Big? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
How Do You Make Ice Cream? Listen |PDF | Google Slide | Recipe | Transcript
Where Does The Sky End? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Are Llamas Ticklish? And Other Silly Questions Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page
How Do We Fall Asleep? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Do Animals Get Married? Listen | PDF | Google Slides | Transcript | Coloring Page
Why Are Some Words 'Bad'? Listen| PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Why Do We Have To Go To School? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Are Unicorns Real? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript | Coloring Page
Are Jellyfish Made Of Jelly? Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript| Coloring Page
Hopes And Dreams For 2021 From Kids Around The World Listen | PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Live Episodes
In spring 2020, But Why also aired a series of hour-long call-in programs on VPR in collaboration with Vermont's Agency of Education. The Agency created lists of supplemental learning resources and ideas for each of these episodes.
But Why Live: Bats and Beavers Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why Live: Poetry Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why Live: Space Exploration Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why Live: Words and Language Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why Live: Kid Press Conference with Governor Phil Scott Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why Live: Trees Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why Live: A Discussion About Race and Racism Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why Live: A Musical Celebration Listen | Resource List | Transcript
But Why is here to support families and teachers in your educational journies. If you have suggestions or ideas for us please share them! Write to us at questions@butwhykids.org!