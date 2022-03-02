© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

The Snows They Melt the Soonest When the Wind Begins To Sing

Published March 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST
Susan M.
Photo courtesy of the Artist
/
Irish songbird Susan McKeown

We welcome March with many great songs sung by many fine singers.

This program will air on Sunday March 7th from 7 - 10 pm

This week's calendar announcements:

The Vermont Celtic band Atlantic Crossing will be performing live at the First Congregational Church, 10 S Park St, Lebanon, NH on Saturday March 12th at 7:00 pm. effective masking and proof of vaccination required

The Barre Opera House presents Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur Presents Nashville, a tribute to Classic Country Duets on Friday March 11th at 7:30 p.m.

The Scottish trad trio Talisk will be playing live at the Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday March 10th

The Anonymous Coffeehouse on the Green in Lebanon New Hampshire presents folk music every two weeks on Friday night in the Lebanon Congregational Church. Indie singer-songwriter Allison Fay Brown begins the show at 7:30 pm and is making her debut at the Anonymous on Friday March 11th.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
