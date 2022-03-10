Erin go Bragh !

We celebrate St. Patrick's Week with all manner of vocal and instrumental music of Ireland !

This program will air on Sunday March 13th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Cold Mountain Cafe in Bethlehem, NH presents Patrick Ross with Doug Perkins in a private concert and dining experience on Saturday March 19th at 6 p.m. For more information and reservations please call 603 869-2500.

German Lopez is a virtuoso on the timple, a 5 string instrument from the Canary Islands. He will be performing at the recital hall at the University of Vermont on Sunday March 20th. .

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents the Irish quartet Teada on Wednesday March 16th at 7 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

