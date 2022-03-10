© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

All The Traditions

Erin go Bragh !

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
Bothy
Photo courtesy of Green Linnet Records
/
The Bothy Band - the Led Zeppelin of Irish traditional musicians !

We celebrate St. Patrick's Week with all manner of vocal and instrumental music of Ireland !

This program will air on Sunday March 13th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Cold Mountain Cafe in Bethlehem, NH presents Patrick Ross with Doug Perkins in a private concert and dining experience on Saturday March 19th at 6 p.m. For more information and reservations please call 603 869-2500.

German Lopez is a virtuoso on the timple, a 5 string instrument from the Canary Islands. He will be performing at the recital hall at the University of Vermont on Sunday March 20th. .

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents the Irish quartet Teada on Wednesday March 16th at 7 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
