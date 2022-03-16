Singing to the River

Rivers of song, heavenly two-part harmony, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday March 20th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Long-time friends and collaborators Pete Sutherland and Oliver Scanlon emerge from the den of a northern winter to re-kindle the Pete's Posse fire with a concert from the VT Violin Shop in South Burlington on Saturday evening March 26th at 7:30 p.m.

5 Town Friends of the Arts in collaboration with The Lawrence Memorial Library and NEAT TV present Va-et-Viient in concert Thursday March 24th at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be at the library. There will be no in person audience but will be broadcast live on NEAT TV. Comcast Cable channel 1080. The show will also be streamed live through the NEAT TV website neatbristol.com. For those unable to see the original broadcast, the show can be seen afterwards on the NEAT website at videos on demand. The series has been made possible by a Spark grant from the Vermont Community Foundation.

Young Tradition Vermont presents banjo and percussive dance with Allison de Groot and Nic Gareiss with special guest Winslow Solomon on Friday March 25th at 7 p.m. at the Richmond Public Library.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH will present New Hampshire singer/songwriter Colin Nevins, the Boston-based duo Crowes Pasture, and Never Too Late, a local folk harmony trio, all on Friday March 25th beginning at 7:30 p.m.

at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon on the green.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

