New Music For Spring !

Many Fine New Releases, Janis Ian, Klezmer On Two Bagpipes, and Much Much More !

This program will air on Sunday, March 27th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year in 2021 Sarah King will be playing with a full band at the Ripton Community Coffeehouse, located this month at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday April 2nd.The coffee house sells advance tickets (https://www.rcch.org/upcoming-shows) and welcomes walk-ins. The show will also be available streamed via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pg/RiptonCommunityCoffeeHouse/videos) and our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcSnJFnrCSkChHtTzzxDMVw). For more information, email folks@rcch.org

Signature Sounds recording artists Taylor Ashton and Rachel Baiman will be performing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday April 1st.

The Barre Opera House welcomes one of the Emerald Isle’s most popular and highly regarded folk acts, Ye Vagabonds, who take the BOH stage as part of the TD Bank Celebration Series on Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Two of Young Tradition Vermont’s most talented musicians will open the show. Fiddler, singer and composer Hilary Menegaz Weitzner is from Brattleboro, and fiddler and step dancer Fern Tamagini-O'Donnell lives in Wareham, Massachusetts

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional Irish, Scottish, English, and American folk music by Dublin-based duo Ye Vagabonds and New England fiddler/singer Lissa Schneckenburger on Friday, April 1st at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

On Saturday, April 2nd at 7:30 p.m. the Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, New York presents the Bombadils, with harpist Ellen Gibling. Vermont folk duo Cricket Blue opens.

The Bombadils will also be performing at the Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Friday April 1st at 7p.m.

The Deborah Rawson Library in Underhill presents Dana and Susan Robinson on Sunday April 3rd at 2 p.m.

Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon, Vermont is pleased to welcome Elizabeth & Ben Anderson to our stage on Sunday, April 3rd from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Elizabeth and Ben are a Boston-based Scottish fiddle and cello duo with an enthusiastic following in the U.S. and internationally.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend. Because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

