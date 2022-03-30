Songs For Sugarin' Time

Alan Greenleaf meets Tim O'Brien, maple sugar season, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday April 3rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Vermont songwriter Francesca Blanchard will be performing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Saturday April 9th.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse, located at the Lebanon First Congregational Church located on the Lebanon NH green, 10 South Park Street, presents Brian Carroll and Mark Burds, Dean Stevens, and Eric Kilburn on Friday April 8th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents the Tuvan group Alash on Saturday April 9th at 7 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

