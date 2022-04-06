Hallelujah Rosealee !

Have a cuppa tea along with a spoonful of psychedelic folk, and watch the Titanic go right on down !

This program will air on Sunday April 10th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Wednesday, April 13th Johnny Irion will be sharing his songs & stories at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, joined by the three-part harmony trio, “The Hold On Honeys.”

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

