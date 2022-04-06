© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

Hallelujah Rosealee !

Published April 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
isb.jpg
photo courtesy of Elektra Records
/
The Incredible String Band lives !

Have a cuppa tea along with a spoonful of psychedelic folk, and watch the Titanic go right on down !

This program will air on Sunday April 10th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Wednesday, April 13th Johnny Irion will be sharing his songs & stories at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, joined by the three-part harmony trio, “The Hold On Honeys.”

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Tags

All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
See stories by Robert Resnik