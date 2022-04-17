All On The Same Sunday

When Ramadan, Passover, And Easter All Overlap On The Same Sunday !

This program will air on Sunday April 17th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Rees Shad and The Conversations will be playing a night of swinging Americana.at the historic Strand Theater in Hudson Falls, NY on Friday April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Livingston Taylor for two shows, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday April 24th.

5 Town Friends of the Arts in collaboration with The Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol VT and NEAT TV present Oliver Scanlon and Pete Sutherland in concert Thursday April 21 at 7:30pm. The concert will be at the library. There will be no in person audience but will be broadcast live on NEAT TV. Comcast Cable channel 1080. The show will also be streamed live through the NEAT TV website

neatbristol.com

Vermont's Social Band Sings in the Spring at two concerts this week, on Saturday, April 23rd at Temple Sinai in South Burlington at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. at the Charlotte Congregational Church located at 403 Church Hill Road in Charlotte, VT

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, NY presents A night of fantastic women musicians the Sisters of String: Casey Murray and Molly Tucker along with Eloise & Co. on Saturday April 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

The Woodstock Town Hall Theater presents the Haitian group Lakou Mizik

on Thursday April 21st at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon, on Friday April 22nd at Pentangle Arts- Woodstock Town Hall Theater, and at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Saturday April 23rd

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents Boston-based Mandolinist Ethan Setiawan and fiddlerAndrew Finn Magill on April 22nd @ 7 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

