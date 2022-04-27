Who Knows Where The Time Goes ?

The first of May, Judy Collins' Birthday, and Much Much More !

This program will air on Sunday May 1st from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Young Tradition VT festival will be held in Burlington from May 2nd through May 8th. Featured artists 7pm evening concerts featuring artists and guests from and inspired by Quebec 'so near yet so far': Grosse Isle (Monday), É.T.É (Tuesday), Zigue (Wednesday), Babineau/Chartrand (Thursday) and the Young Tradition Touring Group and Young Tradition Youth Commission (Friday). Other festival events include a Saturday, May 7th Showcase Concert at 6pm featuring a wide variety of young musicians and dancers performing with their mentors, teachers and/or parents, including Sarah Hotchkiss & John Mowad, Annabel Moynihan, Oliver Scanlon, Migmar Tsering, Pete Sutherland, Michele Choiniere, Lisa Ornstein and the YTV Touring Group. Also a 3p.m. tribute concert on Sunday, May 8th at Burlington's Contois Auditorium honoring Larry Gordon, Tony Barrand & Norma Waterson hosted by Windborne. Guests include Village Harmony alums, Heidi Wilson, Robert Resnik & Mary McGinniss, Tim Eriksen, Andy Davis, Arthur Davis, Fred Breunig and others. Host musician at all events for the entire week is Lisa Ornstein.

Fred Gillen Jr. will play the Stage 33 Live listening room at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls on Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.. Carl Beverly opens. More info at stage33live.com.

The Ripton Community Coffee House on the Road presents Brett Hughes and That Bluegrass Band! on Saturday May 7th at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, Vermont, at 7:30 pm.

Their will be a contradance at the Montpelier Grange on Saturday May 7th with caller Will Mentor and with music provided by Aaron Marcus, Joanne Garton, and Alex Kehler.

Quebecois musicians Nicolas Babineau and Alexis Chartrand will be playing at the Young Tradition Festival in Burlington on Thursday May 5th and at the Upper Valley Music Center in Lebanon, NH on Saturday May 7th.

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche will be at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Friday May 6th. Caffe Lena also presents the House of Hamill on Saturday, May 7th.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

