All The Traditions

Happy Mother's Day !

Published May 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Spanish diva Rita Payes and her mother and accompanist Elisabeth Roma

Songs for our 26th annual Mother's Day program, crawfish season in Louisiana, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday May 8th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcement:

On Sunday, May 15th from 3 - 5 p.m. Mary McGinniss and The Selkie Trio will
be playing at The Green Tara Gallery in North Hero.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
